College Sports
Thumbs up, Thumbs down: South Carolina vs. North Carolina
What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains
A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in its season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte.
Thumbs up
Feaster’s debut
Tavien Feaster delivered perhaps the best upside play with an explosive 34-yard TD run to get the Gamecocks in the end zone for the first time. He delivered a nasty spin and then turned on the jets.
Joyner learns quick
Only a few weeks ago, Dakereon Joyner was a quarterback fighting for a job. He stepped in at wide receiver, catching a few balls and mixing it up as a blocker once or twice. It’s not a ton in terms of numbers, but considering the speed of turnaround, it’s worth noting.
Shi Smith’s kick return debut
The junior had to step in for Deebo Samuel. He had several big returns, including a 60-yarder.
Kinlaw’s kick block
The big defensive tackle got though for the third block of his career.
Thumbs down
Tackling
South Carolina came into the game expecting its defense to be a strength. It had moments and a lot of penetration up front, but there were issues with tackling and in space. UNC averaged 5.6 yards per play in the first 30 minutes, powered by a strong first quarter.
Offensive consistency
On three of USC’s first four drives, it got 58, 75 and 48 yards. That only produced 13 points, and the other two real drives of the half yielded 9 yards on seven plays.
Discipline
The Gamecocks were all sorts of sloppy with penalties.
The passing game
What was supposed to be a strength for South Carolina sputtered much of the day. Jake Bentley his 15 of his first 22 passes, but only for 131 yards. There weren’t explosive plays or much consistency.
Comments