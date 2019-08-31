Thumbs up, Thumbs down: South Carolina vs. North Carolina

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in its season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte.

Thumbs up

Feaster’s debut

Tavien Feaster delivered perhaps the best upside play with an explosive 34-yard TD run to get the Gamecocks in the end zone for the first time. He delivered a nasty spin and then turned on the jets.

Joyner learns quick

Only a few weeks ago, Dakereon Joyner was a quarterback fighting for a job. He stepped in at wide receiver, catching a few balls and mixing it up as a blocker once or twice. It’s not a ton in terms of numbers, but considering the speed of turnaround, it’s worth noting.

Shi Smith’s kick return debut

The junior had to step in for Deebo Samuel. He had several big returns, including a 60-yarder.

Kinlaw’s kick block

The big defensive tackle got though for the third block of his career.

Thumbs down

Tackling

South Carolina came into the game expecting its defense to be a strength. It had moments and a lot of penetration up front, but there were issues with tackling and in space. UNC averaged 5.6 yards per play in the first 30 minutes, powered by a strong first quarter.

Offensive consistency

On three of USC’s first four drives, it got 58, 75 and 48 yards. That only produced 13 points, and the other two real drives of the half yielded 9 yards on seven plays.

Discipline

The Gamecocks were all sorts of sloppy with penalties.

The passing game

What was supposed to be a strength for South Carolina sputtered much of the day. Jake Bentley his 15 of his first 22 passes, but only for 131 yards. There weren’t explosive plays or much consistency.