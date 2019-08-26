Gamecocks release opening depth chart for 2019 season. Key takeaways

Will Muschamp says Jake Bentley has been having a strong week of training camp South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the performance of quarterback Jake Bentley in Saturday's scrimmage and the week he's had in the Gamecocks' training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the performance of quarterback Jake Bentley in Saturday's scrimmage and the week he's had in the Gamecocks' training camp.

South Carolina football released its opening week depth chart on Monday. Here’s where Will Muschamp and his staff have players slotted to start the 2019 season.

Some analysis of the group:

So many freshmen

There’s a total of nine true freshmen in the depth chart, eight not counting a walk-on long-snapper. Jammie Robinson is listed as a starting nickel and backup safety. We knew Ryan Hilinski would be the No. 2 QB and that Zacch Pickens would be in line to play (in the mix with the top five defensive tackles). Jahmar Brown getting an OR at strongside linebacker is notable, as is John Dixon at No. 2 corner with Cam Smith not listed. Muschamp said this week he’s worried about depth at tackle, and freshman Jakai Moore is currently No. 2 at left tackle.

What’s up at safety?

R.J. Roderick is likely the team’s most solid safety when healthy, but he’s not listed at any starting spot between those and nickel. That could just be a commentary on the fact he missed a bunch of practices with an undisclosed injury. That said, it probably speaks somewhat well of how Jamyest Williams did in camp. Between those three and Robinson, USC has some questions, but it could have the makings of a nice group if it comes together.

Load the Vann

Muschamp all but announced this last week, but he has Josh Vann ahead of OrTre Smith at the third receiver spot. This is a bit of a surprise as Smith had 30 catches and 326 yards across 10 starts in 2017, while Vann played a lot last year, but averaged only 6.6 yards per catch. That portends that Vann has taken a step forward, and USC usually rotates players enough the successful ones find their way onto the field. This could also point to Shi Smith working outside more, as compared to spending most of his time in the slot.

Extra thin at tight end

The injuries to Evan Hinson and Kiel Pollard sort of promised this, but it’s still pretty stark. Kyle Markway is listed as the top guy at what likely would be the more receiving-heavy tight end spot. That leaves Chandler Farrell, a former offensive lineman, at the bigger position. Reports on KeShawn Toney have been up and down, but he’ll likely be in there by necessity.

The running back rotation

The coaches put OR between each of the top three running backs, Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster, Mon Denson, which might just mean that battle for carries will go through this week. Feaster and Dowdle are the more talented of the group, but Dowdle has to stay healthy and Feaster has to prove himself in a new environment. If something goes wrong for them, Denson is a reliable option the coaches trust.

Age at receiver

It was almost a given Bryan Edwards, Vann and the two Smiths would be in the top four in some order. The question was, would any younger players push the old heads out of those next two spots? They did not. Fourth-year receivers Chavis Dawkins and Randrecous Davis, who have 29 combined career catches in five healthy seasons, round out the group. The staff usually considers them reliable options to do some of the little things while out there.

Offense

QB: Jake Bentley (Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner)

RB: Rico Dowdle -- OR -- Tavien Feaster -- OR -- Mon Denson

WR: Josh Vann (OrTre Smith)

WR: Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins)

WR: Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE: Kyle Markway (KeShawn Toney)

TE: Chandler Farrell

LT: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore)

LG: Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Hank Manos (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Eric Douglas -- OR -- Jovaughn Gwyn

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Eric Douglas)

Defense

DE: Aaron Sterling (Kingsley Enagbare)

DT: Javon Kinlaw (Zacch Pickens -- OR -- Rick Sandidge)

DT: Kobe Smith -- OR -- Keir Thomas

Buck: DJ Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

SLB: Sherrod Greene -- OR -- Jahmar Brown

MLB: Ernest Jones (Rosendo Louis Jr.)

WLB: T.J. Brunson (Damani Staley)

CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)

S: JT Ibe (Jammie Robinson)

S: Jamyest Williams (RJ Roderick)

CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner)

N: Jammie Robinson (RJ Roderick)

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (Will Tommie)

KO: Will Tommie (Joseph Charlton)

P: Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

DS:Matt Oliveira (Matthew Bailey)

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Bryan Edwards (Shi Smith)

KR: AJ Turner, Shi Smith