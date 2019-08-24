Tracking Gamecocks commit MarShawn Lloyd against the No. 2 team in the country

Junior season highlights for USC tailback commit MarShawn Lloyd Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class.

South Carolina’s top recruit, MarShawn Lloyd gets his chance on a national stage Saturday night.

The four-star tailback out of Maryland is the No. 45 player in the country by 247 Sports. He’s facing the No. 2 team in the country, St. John Bosco out of California, on ESPN2 on Saturday night.

Lloyd and No. 20 DeMatha face Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei

Follow along here for updates on his night:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Random fact, Logan Loya, one of South Carolina freshman QB Ryan Hilinski’s top high school targets has transferred to St. John Bosco. He’s an uncommitted four-star.

▪ Lloyd gets the start, opens up in pistol . ESPN says using him to control the clock is key. He gets the first carry of the game. After that, Lloyd ended up a lead blocker on a couple QB runs. Not bad seeing Lloyd willing to do that.

▪ St. John’s with a long 97-yard drive. Lloyd with a nice kick return right after, but tough sledding on the first carry of the drive (1 yard).

▪ Another lead block from Lloyd, looked pretty solid hitting the linebacker. Then tried to get outside and was met by a safety 2 yards deep in the backfield. A swing pass to him was batted and slapped up. Same safety, who has LSU, UCLA, Penn State offers.

▪Lloyd with a very nice change of direction play, but keeps running into crowds. Both defenses are looking real mean (or it’s super early for high school offenses).

▪ And Lloyd takes a third-down draw for 11. Think that’s DeMatha’s first first-down of the game. He follows with a short run, but gets his facemask pulled for 15 more yards.

Q2

▪ Lloyd starts the second quarter with a 14-yarder. Up to 28 yards for the day. He went around right end and got the corner.