Clemson, USC players react to Tavien Feaster joining Gamecocks

What addition of Tavien Feaster means for USC running backs The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room.

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster made his decision to transfer to South Carolina official Monday afternoon, announcing the move on Instagram.

Feaster announced in April that he was transferring from Clemson in search of a larger role. After receiving interest from several schools throughout the country, Feaster decided on a final two of South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The opportunity to stay close to home and potentially be the lead running back for a veteran offense led Feaster to the Gamecocks. He will wear No. 4, his junior high number, at South Carolina. Such a digit was seen on Feaster’s IG page Monday. He wore a black USC jersey, confirming his move to Will Muschamp’s program.

A number of Clemson players posted underneath the photo, wishing Feaster well.

Some South Carolina players also posted underneath Feaster’s Instagram announcement.

QB Jake Bentley: “Welcome to the fam bro (chicken emoji) #864”

QB/WR Jay Urich: “Let’s rock brooo”

WR Chavis Dawkins: “Let’s ride 4”

WR Shi Smith: “Ohhhh myyyy”

Mushchamp made his token “SpursUp” tweet, signaling Feaster’s commitment.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski gave his approval with a photo response.

Senior receiver Bryan Edwards tweeted Monday morning, “Damn that 4 look nice.”