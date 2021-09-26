Tar Heels out, welcome back for Wolfpack, in my Week 4 Top 25 AP ballot

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) celebrates with fans after they stormed the field to celebrate their 27-21overtime victory over Clemson on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

It was a wild weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The dominant power fell and the preseason up-and-comer proved they aren’t quite ready yet to take the throne.

For the first time in 97 weeks, the Clemson Tigers won’t be in the top 10. In fact, they aren’t in my Top 25 at all. Harsh after a double-overtime loss on the road to an (previously) unranked N.C. State team? Probably. But, in my opinion, the Tigers (2-2) don’t have a spot with two losses on this list.

The Wolfpack (3-1) does have a spot after its first win over a top-10 team in the Dave Doeren era. North Carolina (2-2) was a preseason top 10, but after its second loss this season, Saturday night at Georgia Tech, proved it isn’t Top 25 worthy. Like Clemson, two losses won’t cut it in September.

Wake Forest was in serious consideration for my top 10 at 4-0, but two of those wins are over Norfolk State (2-2) and Old Dominion (1-3). I believe the Demon Deacons are good, but it’ll take a couple of more quality wins to get in. Tough crowd, I know.

The top of the list remains pretty much the same, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, blah, blah, blah. It’s outside the top five where all the fun happens, anyway.

Here’s my AP Top 25 ballot after Week 4.

1 Alabama (4-0) 2 Georgia (4-0) 3 Oregon (4-0) 4 Iowa (4-0) 5 Penn State (4-0) 6 Oklahoma (4-0) 7 Cincinnati (3-0) 8 Arkansas (4-0) 9 Notre Dame (4-0) 10 Ole Miss (3-0) 11 Florida (3-1) 12 Michigan (4-0) 13 Ohio State (3-1) 14 Coastal Carolina (4-0) 15 BYU (4-0) 16 Texas A&M (3-1) 17 Michigan State (4-0) 18 Oklahoma State (4-0) 19 UCLA (3-1) 20 Auburn (3-1) 21 Baylor (4-0) 22 SMU (4-0) 23 Fresno State (4-1) 24 NC State (3-1) 25 Maryland (4-0)

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 3:56 PM.