Clemson’s Trenton Simpson ejected after targeting call vs Georgia Tech

Linebacker Trenton Simpson was ejected from Clemson’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech during the latter end of the second quarter on Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore was able to get pressure on Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates, but the hit was high, according to the referees. After a review, it was determined Simpson was targeting, shortening the Charlotte, NC native’s outing.

Clemson was leading Georgia Tech, 7-0 at the time. Because the penalty happened in the first half, Simpson won’t have to miss any time during the Tigers’ game next Saturday at NC State.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 5:01 PM.

Profile Image of Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
