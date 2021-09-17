Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech kickoff time, odds, stream, top players, TV info

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) fakes a handoff as quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) looks to pass against S.C. State during second-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Sideline Carolina

The Clemson football team is home again to kick off Atlantic Coast Conference play with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in town.

When is the Clemson game this week?

Who: Clemson (1-1) vs. Georgia Tech (1-1)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

TV: ABC

Stream: Clemson vs Georgia Tech via ESPN app

Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite: Sirius 85, XM 85, Internet 85

Series history: Georgia Tech leads Clemson, 33-51-2. The Tigers, however, are 16-6, at home against the Yellow Jackets and have won the last six meetings. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech, 73-7, last season in Atlanta, Ga.

Clemson SC weather forecast for Saturday

Temperatures in the low to mid-80s during the game. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. Chance of rain 40% to 50%.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech point spread

The game opened with the Tigers a 29-point favorite and it’s mostly stayed that way this week, sitting at 28.5 as of late Thursday, according to VegasInsider.

What’s at stake: Ga Tech vs Clemson

It’s the first game of ACC play, so starting off with a win will be important for both teams. Clemson and Georgia Tech enter the contest with identical records as the two teams earned a victory in Week 2. For the Tigers to achieve a seventh straight ACC championship, they’ll need to continue building with a balanced offensive attack and have a strong outing against the Yellow Jackets.

The teams, by the numbers





Clemson Georgia Tech Points/game 26 33 Opp. points/game 6.5 19.5 Rushing yards/game 122 214.5 Opp. rushing yards/game 112 163 Passing yards/game 220 206 Opp. passing yards/game 133.5 123.5 Yards/game 342 420.5 Opp. yards/game 245.5 286.5

Three Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to watch

Jordan Yates, QB: Georgia Tech isn’t revealing its starting signal caller. Whatever the reason, Georgia Tech should feel confident in either one with Yates just as much of an option as Jeff Simms. Yates completed 17 of 23 passes with four touchdowns for 254 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ Week 2 win.

Charlie Thomas, LB: Thomas has experience at about every defensive position and started 10 games last year for the Yellow Jackets. He supplied his team with two interceptions and five tackles in the win last week over Kennesaw State.

Ayinde Eley, LB: Eley is already the Yellow Jackets’ leading tackler with 21 in the first two games. His experience as a graduate transfer from Maryland has been a welcomed addition to Georgia Tech’s defensive unit.

Three Clemson Tigers to watch

Beaux Collins, WR: The Southern California native had his first career catch in the home opener against S.C. State and ended the day with three catches for 36 yards. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has mentioned getting Collins more playing time, and depending on how the game goes, Collins could get in the game quicker than the week prior.

Kobe Pace, RB: Clemson’s offensive strength so far has been a strong rushing effort with Will Shipley and Pace packing a youthful 1-2 punch. Pace had 68 yards on seven carries and a score last week, and the ACC opener could be Pace’s opportunity to have a breakout game.

Mario Goodrich, CB: After two games of the year, the Kansas City, Mo. native is Clemson’s second-leading tackler with 14. Goodrich’s added veteran experience among the defensive backs helps bring more depth, especially now getting into conference play.

Clemson depth chart

(as appears in team’s weekly game notes)

Offense

QB: D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh)

RB: Kobe Pace or Will Shipley (Lyn-J Dixon)

WR: Justyn Ross (Ajou Ajou)

WR: Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson (Will Brown)

WR: E.J. Williams (Beaux Collins or Will Swinney)

TE: Braden Galloway or Davis Allen (Jaelyn Lay or Sage Ennis)

LT: Jordan McFadden (Marcus Tate)

LG: Marcus Tate (Paul Tchio)

C: Matt Bockhorst (Hunter Rayburn or Trent Howard)

RG: Will Putnam (Mason Trotter)

RT: Walker Parks (Mitchell Mayes)

Defense

DE: Myles Murphy or K.J. Henry or Xavier Thomas

DT: Bryan Bresee (Ruke Orhorhoro)

DT: Tyler Davis (Tre Williams)

DE: Justin Foster or Justin Mascoll or Xavier Thomas

SLB: Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene (Tyler Venables or Barrett Carter)

MLB: James Skalski (Jake Venables or Kane Patterson)

WLB: Baylon Spector (LaVonta Bentley)

CB: Mario Goodrich (Fred Davis or Nate Wiggins)

SS: Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS: Nolan Turner (Jalyn Phillips or Joseph Charleston)

CB: Andrew Booth (Sheridan Jones)

Special Teams

PK: B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P: Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO: B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS (PK, P): Jack Maddox (Holden Caspersen)

H: Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR: Will Taylor (Justyn Ross)

KOR: Will Shipley (Lyn-J Dixon)