Clemson’s drops in latest Top 25 after loss to Georgia

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) brings down Clemson tight end Braden Galloway (88) during second-quarter action of the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Clemson dropped four spots in the first update to the weekly national college football polls.

The USA Today Coaches Poll now has the Tigers (0-1) ranked No. 6, down from No. 2 in that Top 25’s preseason ranking.

This comes after Clemson fell to Georgia, now ranked No. 2, in the season opener on Saturday, 10-3. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times with the Tigers being held to only two rushing yards.

Clemson looks to rebound when the Tigers play SC State in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

RankTeamLast week
1Alabama1
2Georgia5
3Ohio State4
4Oklahoma3
5Texas A&M6
6Clemson2
7Notre Dame7
8Cincinnati10
9Florida11
10Iowa State8
11Oregon12
12Iowa18
13Penn State20
14Southern California14
15Texas19
16UCLANR
17Wisconsin15
18UtahNR
19Coastal Carolina24
20Mississippi25
21Virginia TechNR
22North Carolina9
23Oklahoma State22
24Miami16
25Arizona StateNR
Profile Image of Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
