UNC scores 5-star football commitment from defensive lineman. Find out who.

Recruit Travis Shaw takes a selfie with North Carolina coach Mack Brown following the Tar Heels' 28-25 victory over Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Greensboro Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw, the top-rated recruit in the state, announced his committed to North Carolina from on Instagram live account on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is considered the nation’s No. 4 ranked recruit in the class of 2022 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, making him the highest-ranked recruit for the Tar Heels since 2007.

Shaw read from a prepared statement and teared up while giving credit to God and thanking his family, Grimsley teammates and coaches for helping him develop.

“With that being said,” Shaw paused as the crowd cheered, “for the next three to four years I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina.”

Several of the current players on Carolina’s team -- including quarterback Sam Howell -- logged on to his broadcast to hear his decision. Shaw’s commitment is reason to celebrate for more than just his five-star ranking. Carolina beat out Clemson to land him. (Georgia and North Carolina A&T were the other two schools Shaw listed in his final four.)

UNC coach Mack Brown cannot comment directly on Shaw until he signs a letter of intent. But when Brown spoke of recruiting in general at the ACC Kickoff last month, he said he could tell the Heels were making progress by the types of schools they were recruiting against and the fact that some schools were negative recruiting against them.

Shaw’s commitment solidified Brown’s point.

“To be one of the best teams in the country, you’ve got to battle and get the best players in the country,” Brown said on a video conference on the first day of practice Aug. 5. “We’re excited about that moving forward.”

The Heels now have three of the top four in-state recruits according to 247 Sports. Running back Omarion Hampton of Clayton, who is ranked third, committed last month. Linebacker Malaki Hamrick of Shelby, who is ranked fourth, committed in February.

Shaw is also the 13th overall commitment for UNC in the Class of 2022. His junior season, which was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he recorded 84 tackles in 10 games, including 28 tackles for loss as the Whirlies went undefeated and claimed the NCHSAA state 4-A championship.

His commitment matches defensive tackle Marvin Austin, who was ranked fourth nationally in 2007, was the last top five recruit the Heels signed.

