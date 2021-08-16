Clemson quarterback commitment earns coveted 5-star ranking

Quarterback Cade Klubnik 247Sports

Jeadyn Lukus is no longer Clemson’s only five-star commit. Rivals revealed quarterback Cade Klubnik as its newest five-star recruit on Monday.

“I think just a lot of hard work has come with it and a lot of people to just kind of help me throughout this whole process with everybody since fifth and sixth grade just kind of helped me ‘til now and for the next coming years,” Klubnik said of earning his fifth star during an interview with Rivals. “It’s such an honor, to me, and definitely just really cool.”

The announcement comes a month after the Austin Westlake (Texas) senior was named the Elite 11 MVP, the first-ever Clemson commit to earn the accolade. Current Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t compete and Trevor Lawrence, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, attended Elite 11 in 2017. Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields won that year.

Klubnik is a two-time state champion in Texas and looking to close out his high school career with a third this season. Westlake begins the year on Sept. 27.

With the Rivals bump, Klubnik is now a five-star in the 247Sports Composite ranking that factors in all networks.

Clemson’s recent run of five-star QB signees includes Lawrence (2018), Uiagalelei (2020) and Hunter Johnson (2017). Lawrence remains Clemson’s highest-rated signee in the rankings era, with a near-perfect player rating in the 247Sports Composite. Johnson has since transferred to Northwestern.

Future Clemson QB @CadeKlubnikQB earns his fifth star on both Rivals and 247Sports sites. Last month, he became the first-ever Tigers commit to be named the Elite 11 MVP.https://t.co/KjGUazHtcN https://t.co/sYlUdyXaJY — Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) August 16, 2021