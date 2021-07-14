Clemson locks in Brent Venables with raise, contract extension

Clemson coordinator Brent Venables dmclemore@thestate.com

When Brent Venables had the option to head his own college program, he opted to stay at Clemson as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

It literally paid off on Wednesday when the school board of trustees’ compensation committee approved him for an annual pay increase of $100,000. That brings his salary up to $2.5 million annually in addition to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Based on the college football assistant coach salaries reported to USA Today in December, the increase makes Venables the highest paid assistant coach in the country. Steve Sarkisian (formerly Alabama) is now the head football coach at Texas. LSU and Bo Pelini, who served as the defensive coordinator, parted ways on Dec. 21. And Kevin Steele (Auburn/Tennessee) was not retained by either school.

In the past, Venables’ name has been floated around when head coaching positions were open at schools like Texas Tech and, most recently, Auburn.

Tigers softball coach John Rittman and women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler also were approved for raises on Wednesday. After setting a high standard in the first full softball season, Rittman is slated to make $185,000 as a base salary on his new contract, which extends through the 2024-25 season.

Butler will now get a $450,000 salary, a $25,000 bump, for the final three years of her contract.

Clemson football assistant coach salary list

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables — $2.5 million (5-year deal)

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott — $2 million (5-year deal)

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell — $640,000 (2-year deal)

Passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter — $615,000 (2-year deal)

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed — $540,000 (2-year deal)

Defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator Todd Bates — $515,000 (2-year deal)

Safeties coach Mickey Conn — $515,000 (2-year deal)

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall — $500,000 (2-year deal)

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham — $300,000 (2-year deal)

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller — $300,000 (2-year deal)