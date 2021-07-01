Clemson’s first athlete endorsement deal is in. Here’s what we know

Clemson’s Justyn Ross runs drills during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) AP

Justyn Ross became the first known Clemson athlete to utilize the new name, image and likeness bill on Thursday morning.

Hours after the law went into effect, the Tigers’ wide receiver took to social media to reveal his new partnership with a company called The Players Trunk to create his own merchandise.

“Stay tuned throughout the year for more!!!” Ross tweeted.

The photo included images of a gray hoodie and T-shirt with Ross’s name and image of him in what appears to be a Clemson uniform. According to information released by Clemson on Wednesday night, athletes are prohibited from using the institution’s intellectual property, which includes its logo.

According to its Twitter bio, The Players Trunk gives athletes a platform to sell their merchandise. Along with Ross, the company is also now selling merchandise for Kentucky men’s basketball guard Dontaie Allen.

Excited to team up with @theplayerstrunk to come out with my own custom merch. Stay tuned throughout the year for more!!! Go support Link In Bio pic.twitter.com/CH2RTgZksx — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) July 1, 2021