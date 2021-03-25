Why NC State football’s class of ‘super seniors’ are returning for another year

Emeka Emezie was upfront about returning to college for another year: school is kicking his butt right now.

The N.C. State wide receiver is taking a full course load and it hasn’t been easy.

“Class is tough,” Emezie said. “I’m taking six classes right now. I’m not going to lie, school is tough.”

Emezie could be preparing for the NFL draft. The Wolfpack wide receiver had a solid four years at N.C. State — 169 career receptions (fifth in school history), 2,093 yards (seventh in school history), 13 touchdowns. He’s played in 48 games and started 32.

At 6-3, 212 pounds, Emezie was the favorite target of quarterbacks Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman, leading N.C. State with 47 catches and 738 yards in 2020. Emezie could have left school as one of the more decorated wide receivers in Wolfpack history and could have been picked in the upcoming draft or invited to an NFL training camp this summer.

But Emezie is coming back to N.C. State for more. Taking advantage of the NCAA ruling 2020 as a zero year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emezie made the decision in December to return to N.C. State. He’ll be one of the ‘super seniors’ along with defensive end Daniel Joseph, offensive tackle Tyrone Riley and wide receiver Eric Collins. Emezie and Joseph were both full-time starters in 2020. Joseph, the transfer from Penn State, led the team in sacks (6.5) and was second in tackles for loss (10).

Riley will be back for a seventh season. The 6-6 Georgia native has battled injuries most of his career and has played in 42 games. Shortly after the Gator Bowl in January, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren sat down with each player to discuss the future. Tight-end Cary Angeline and offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe decided to move on, both pursuing pro careers. For those coming back, the reasons for another year of college varied.

“It always starts with what can you gain by coming back?” Doeren said. “And each guy has different things. I want them to have peace, I want them to be happy and know that they did everything they wanted to do while they’re here to the best of their ability.”

Leadership roles for some

Joseph spent three years with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 32 games. At Penn State, he was a backup looking for a bigger role.

When he enrolled at N.C. State in the summer of 2020, Joseph was expected to battle for a starting defensive end spot. He won the job and started 11 games. Joseph enrolled as a graduate transfer and was supposed to be a one-and-done player.

But he decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and expand on the role he found for himself with the Wolfpack.

“He’s embraced being a starter, he’s embraced being a playmaker,” Doeren said. “And I think he wants an opportunity to do that more and having more film (for NFL scouts) is important to him.”

When Joseph transferred, the state of North Carolina was in the throes of the pandemic. Much of the state was locked down or under heavy coronavirus restrictions, so Joseph didn’t get the full N.C. State experience, on or off the field. He had a solid season for the Wolfpack but admitted he wants to see what a “normal” year with the Wolfpack would look like.

“After being here for a year, in what was obviously a very chaotic year, I think we can all agree on that,” Joseph told the media. “I want to get a feel for what N.C. State is. It has treated me well thus far, through a pandemic. With me already having that positive experience through a pandemic I just felt another year, not just for me to develop and get better, but for the world to see what I really have to offer.”

Injuries make some want to return

Tyrone Riley started the first four games of 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season. His 2020 campaign then ended in October. Riley has battled everything from shoulder surgery to lower-body injuries and had just seven starts. With a degree in sport management already, Riley is pursuing his master’s degree and a chance to finally play 100% healthy. Wide receiver C.J. Riley is also back for a sixth year. For both Tyrone and C.J., going out on their own terms played a factor in returning next season.

“I think they want to just go out on a good note,” Doeren said. “And want to have a healthy season and finish college the way they want to finish college.”

No one in the group took long to make a decision. Emezie was the first to make an announcement that he was returning, posting the news on social media in January. Joseph’s announcement shortly followed.

Wide receiver Thayer Thomas said if he’d been asked back in December about Emezie, he would have said he thought his teammate was leaving. After some prayer and talks with his family, Emezie took less than a month to decide he wasn’t done with college football. When he weighed the pros and cons, he realized it was the right call.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Emezie said. “It was a tough decision, but this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Graduation and records await Emeka Emezie

Not only does Emezie get a chance to climb the N.C. State wide receivers’ record book, he gets another chance to be the experienced receiver on the team.

“I love just being able to coach younger guys,” Emezie said. “Being able to help the younger guys grow as well, just not about yourself.”

The receivers group will be one of the deepest and most experienced on offense with Emezie, Thomas, redshirt sophomore Devin Carter, freshman Porter Rooks and the return of C.J. Riley.

Having Emezie, the most experienced of them all helps bring along the future wide receiving corp at N.C. State.

“Emeka is a top-five player on our team, so him coming back is huge for us,” Thomas said. “I feel like it makes it easier for me, Devin and C.J. to lead the room to have him there. It takes a little bit of weight off our shoulders.”

No regrets

On offense, the Wolfpack returns eight starters, including Leary, the redshirt sophomore quarterback who missed most of the season with a broken leg. Ten returning starters are back on defense. N.C. State won eight games in 2020, ending their season with a disappointing loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

With so much experience back, plus a full spring practice and the usual offseason routines this summer, the potential is high for the 2021 Wolfpack.

“I mean, we’re bringing back basically everybody,” Emezie said. “I feel like we’re going to have a really good team and to be a part of that will be very special.”

Thomas said that in his conversations with Emezie they talked about not walking away with “things left on the table” which could include a run at the ACC championship game and a New Year’s Six bowl. Emezie is also one semester away from completing his degree, which also played a major part in his return.

It’s too soon to say, but Emezie doesn’t expect to get in the middle of the season, balancing class and football, and feel any regrets. His decision is made and he’s sticking with it.

“I feel like you have regrets when you don’t do the right things,” Emezie said. “Whatever it is you’ll regret it if you don’t put in the work right now. That’s when you’ll regret it later.”