Why the time was right for Clemson’s Jackson Carman to turn pro

There was no particular moment during the 2020 season when Jackson Carman knew it would be his last year at Clemson. Shortly after the Tigers lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, Carman made the choice to turn pro and enter the NFL Draft.

Carman officially announced his choice on Jan. 6 after talking it over with people close to him.

“Just felt like I was ready physically and mentally and maturity wise,” Carman told The State. “Feel like this is a good opportunity for me. I still have the ability to get my degree and everything. So I think it was the right move for me.”

Carman has been training in Dallas as he prepares for the NFL Draft and for Clemson’s Pro Day, which takes place on Thursday.

He’s been focused on improving all areas of his game while working out in Dallas.

“I feel like for me personally there’s not one singular thing that I feel like is the biggest deficiency,” Carman said. “I feel like every single part of my game needs work, and I’m working on every single part — whether it’s physical, technique, mental. Every single thing I’m putting in tons of effort and work towards building myself holistically as a player.”

Carman, running back Travis Etienne, receivers Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers and tight end J.C. Chalk will attend Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday — although Carman is not expected to participate in on-field drills, according to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl.

What does Carman want teams to know?

“That I’m a smart football player, tough. I love to play the game for the love of the game. And I can help a team win,” he said.

The former five-star recruit signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 out of Ohio, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State.

He helped Clemson to a national title as a reserve his freshman season, then started every game the last two years.

“My overall experience was amazing, just being able to do things that had never been done, win a national championship, always be able to win the ACC championship. Being able to be a starter for Clemson,” Carman said. “All of those different football things, but even more so just the relationships I got to make, the people, different lessons I learned, the way I grew as a person. Different things like that. I feel like it was definitely a great decision and I’m happy for it.

How to watch Clemson’s Pro Day

Participants: Jackson Carman, J.C. Chalk, Travis Etienne, Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers

Former Clemson players participating: Adam Choice, Diondre Overton

When: Thursday at 10 a.m.

Where: Clemson’s Indoor Facility

Watch on TV: on ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN