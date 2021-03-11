Live updates: ACC tournament bracket, scores and summaries of Thursday’s games

North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) shoots as Notre Dame’s Nikola Djogo (13) and Nate Laszewski (14) defend during the first half of UNC’s game against Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The top teams finally make their appearances Thursday as the ACC tournament reaches the quarterfinal round.

After receiving double-byes through the first two rounds by finishing in the top four of the regular-season standings, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech will play their first games of the week at the Greensboro Coliseum.

No. 10 seed Duke and No. 13 seed Miami are also in the quarterfinals after winning games on Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 6 seed North Carolina and No 8 seed Syracuse, who won their initial games in the tournament on Wednesday, round out the quarterfinalists.

A printable bracket is available here.

We have journalists from The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer on site and working remotely to bring you news, analysis, opinion, photos, videos and much more.

This story will continue to update throughout the day.

How to watch ACC tournament quarterfinals

ESPN and ESPN2 will televise the four games in Thursday’s quarterfinals, with ESPN2 showing the two afternoon games and ESPN handling the night games involving Duke and UNC. The channels are available on all major cable, satellite and streaming services.

The first game of Thursday’s quadruple-header features No. 8 seed Syracuse (16-8) against top-seeded Virginia (17-6) at noon on ESPN2. No. 13 seed Miami (10-16), after upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson, 67-64, on Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m. to complete the afternoon session on ESPN2.

The night session, on ESPN, starts with Duke (13-11) facing No. 2 seed Florida State (15-5) at 6:30 p.m. with North Carolina (17-9) and Virginia Tech (15-5) scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

ACC tournament betting odds

According to VegasInsider.com, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and UNC are the betting favorites to advance into Friday’s semifinals.

The Virginia-Syracuse game opened with the Cavaliers favored by five points with the over-under at 133.

Georgia Tech opened as an 8.5-point favorite over Miami and the line moved to 9. The over-under for the game is

In the night session, Florida State opened as a 3-point favorite over Duke with the over-under at 154.

The Tar Heels are favored by 3 points over Virginia Tech with the over-under at 140 points.

In case you missed it ...

Be sure to catch up on our earlier tournament coverage. Happy reading!

▪ Two wins down. Duke advances to ACC tournament quarterfinals after beating Louisville.

▪ UNC beats Notre Dame by 42 in ACC tournament behind Walker Kessler’s near triple-double

▪ If Duke is to make a run to the NCAA tournament, Mark Williams just showed how to do it

▪ NC State basketball’s sudden rise comes to an equally sudden end; is NIT next or not?

▪ Was kissing the UNC basketball court part of Roy Williams’ master plan to retire?

▪ Gunshots? Dean Smith in a fight? The weirdest moments in ACC tournament history

▪ Wednesday morning conference calls set tone for ACC basketball’s season of uncertainty

▪ Photos: UNC battles Notre Dame in ACC tournament action

ACC tournament schedule and scores

Tuesday’s first round

No. 13 Miami 79, No. 12 Pitt 73

No. 10 Duke 86, No. 15 Boston College 51

No. 11 Notre Dame 80, No. 14 Wake Forest 77

Wednesday’s second round

No. 8 Syracuse 89, No. 9 NC State 68

No. 13 Miami 67, No. 5 Clemson 64

No. 10 Duke 70, No. 7 Louisville 56

No. 6 North Carolina 101, Notre Dame, 59

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8 Syracuse, noon, ESPN2

No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. No. 13 Miami, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 10 Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 UNC, 9 p.m. ESPN

Friday’s semifinals

Virginia-Syracuse winner vs. Georgia Tech-Miami winner, 6:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Florida State-Duke winner vs. Virginia Tech-UNC winner, 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday’s championship

Game starts at 8:30 p.m., ESPN