NC State versus Virginia Teach live blog: Hokies and Pack square off in ACC tournament

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane, left, jokes with Jada Rice while warming up before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (17-2) opens ACC Tournament play in Greensboro, taking on Virginia Tech (14-8) in the rubber match between the two teams. The Hokies advanced by defeating Miami in the opening round. The Pack split two games with Virginia Tech this season.Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pregame notes:

N.C. State comes into the game with a 24-15 record in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Wolfpack is expected to start seniors Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the back court, with sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner, senior Kayla Jones and junior Elissa Cunane in the front court.