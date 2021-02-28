ACC

Top Clemson defender Derion Kendrick no longer with program

Clemson’s top cornerback is no longer a part of the program.

Derion Kendrick is no longer on the team, a Clemson official confirmed Sunday morning. No reason was given for why. Dabo Swinney is expected to address the departure following Monday’s practice.

Kendrick was named first-team All-ACC last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit.

The State has reached out to Kendrick and a family member for comment but has not heard back.

Kendrick missed time last season due to discipline multiple times, including sitting out a Nov. 28 game against Pitt. Swinney said after the win over the Panthers that Kendrick was in the “love shack.”

“Just a little team discipline with him. I love DK, actually, he’s one of my favorites. The Bible says the greatest form of discipline is love. So just put him in the love shack this weekend. Hopefully he’ll respond the right way.”

Earlier in the season, Kendrick did not start the season opener against Wake Forest for an undisclosed reason. He came off the bench the following week against The Citadel.

“He just didn’t start the game,” Swinney said of Kendrick. “Mike’s got a lot of competition in his room, too. Obviously DK is as good a player as there is out there. I wouldn’t call it discipline. I would call it a little bit of love. Just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love and Mike does a great job with those guys.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

ACC

Duke failed to finish off Louisville; NCAA tournament hopes take a hit.

February 28, 2021 7:00 AM

ACC

Matthew Hurt scores 37, but Duke suffers OT loss to Louisville

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service