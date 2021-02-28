Top Clemson defender Derion Kendrick no longer with program

Clemson’s top cornerback is no longer a part of the program.

Derion Kendrick is no longer on the team, a Clemson official confirmed Sunday morning. No reason was given for why. Dabo Swinney is expected to address the departure following Monday’s practice.

Kendrick was named first-team All-ACC last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit.

The State has reached out to Kendrick and a family member for comment but has not heard back.

Kendrick missed time last season due to discipline multiple times, including sitting out a Nov. 28 game against Pitt. Swinney said after the win over the Panthers that Kendrick was in the “love shack.”

“Just a little team discipline with him. I love DK, actually, he’s one of my favorites. The Bible says the greatest form of discipline is love. So just put him in the love shack this weekend. Hopefully he’ll respond the right way.”

Earlier in the season, Kendrick did not start the season opener against Wake Forest for an undisclosed reason. He came off the bench the following week against The Citadel.

“He just didn’t start the game,” Swinney said of Kendrick. “Mike’s got a lot of competition in his room, too. Obviously DK is as good a player as there is out there. I wouldn’t call it discipline. I would call it a little bit of love. Just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love and Mike does a great job with those guys.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.