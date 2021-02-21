ACC
UNC at NC State live blog: NC State dominates the first quarter led by Jakia Brown-Turner
No. 4 N.C. State and UNC play in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2) looks to avenge an earlier loss to the Tar Heels (11-8, 6-8) in Chapel Hill on Feb. 7. N.C. State has won two straight since then. UNC has won three in a row heading into Sunday’s game. Follow along here for updates and check back after the game for a full recap.
NC STATE 19 UNC 8: End of first quarter
N.C. State missed five close layups near the basket before getting into a grove. The Wolfpack used a 7-0 run to build a 15-8 lead at the first media timeout. UNC tied the game at eight on a layup from Petra Holesinska, but missed seven in a row after.
NC State was locked in defensively, forcing three turnovers, helping spark an 11-0 run. Jakia Brown-Turner was locked in for the Pack, scoring eight points in the opening eight minutes.
The Heels shot 44 percent from the floor and went the final 4:41 without a basket.
PREGAME UPDATE
Wes Moore has used the same starting five for the last four games since center Elissa Cunane returned from COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack will start graduate transfer Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt. Senior Kayla Jones, junior Elissa Cunnae and sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner will round out the starting five for N.C. State.
