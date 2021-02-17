NC State basketball team will be without another starting guard tonight vs. Pitt

Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) knocks the ball from N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) as Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) also defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Stop if you’ve heard this before — the N.C. State basketball team will be shorthanded tonight.

The Wolfpack announced hours before its tipoff with Pittsburgh that Thomas Allen will miss the game against the Panthers.

Allen, a junior guard from Raleigh, suffered a lower-leg injury in practice Monday, according to an announcement from the school. X-rays were negative, but coach Kevin Keatts will be without Allen as N.C. State looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

The former Garner High School star has started 15 games this season, averaging 7.4 points per game. Allen scored four points in his last outing, a home loss to Duke. He scored a season-high 17 points in the previous game against Syracuse. This will be the first game Allen has missed this season.

He transferred to N.C. State from Nebraska, where he spent two seasons, starting 25 games for the Huskers. Allen sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules and had offseason surgery on a lower-body injury.

Without Allen and senior guard Braxton Beverly trying to recover from a nagging back/hip injury, Keatts will rely heavily on rookies guards Shakeel Moore and Cam Hayes. Moore has started two games this season, with six starts coming for Hayes.