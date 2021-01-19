ACC

Duke-Pitt live updates: Is Jalen Johnson in lineup?

Virginia Tech’s Nahiem Alleyne attempts a shot over Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va.
Virginia Tech’s Nahiem Alleyne attempts a shot over Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry AP

The Duke Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Panthers are playing an ACC basketball game at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. ESPN is televising the game, starting around 9:10 p.m. Follow along here for news and updates from the game, followed by full coverage at its conclusion.

Jalen Johnson not in Duke starting lineup

After missing all of three games and most of another with a foot injury, freshman forward Jalen Johnson is available to play tonight when Duke (5-3, 3-1 ACC plays Pitt. But the 6-8 preseason all-ACC selection will come off the bench for the second game in a row.

Duke’s starting five includes senior guard Jordan Goldwire, sophomore forward Matthew Hurt and three freshmen: forward Jaemyn Brakefield and guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach.

Since his injury was announced on Dec. 15, Johnson was not in uniform for Duke’s wins over Notre Dame, Boston College and Wake Forest. He played four minutes off the bench in Duke’s 74-67 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 12.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday Johnson had been a full participant in the team’s practices all week and would be available for more minutes in the Pittsburgh game.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service