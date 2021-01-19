Duke-Pitt live updates: Is Jalen Johnson in lineup?

Virginia Tech’s Nahiem Alleyne attempts a shot over Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. AP

The Duke Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Panthers are playing an ACC basketball game at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. ESPN is televising the game, starting around 9:10 p.m. Follow along here for news and updates from the game, followed by full coverage at its conclusion.

Jalen Johnson not in Duke starting lineup

After missing all of three games and most of another with a foot injury, freshman forward Jalen Johnson is available to play tonight when Duke (5-3, 3-1 ACC plays Pitt. But the 6-8 preseason all-ACC selection will come off the bench for the second game in a row.

Duke’s starting five includes senior guard Jordan Goldwire, sophomore forward Matthew Hurt and three freshmen: forward Jaemyn Brakefield and guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach.

Since his injury was announced on Dec. 15, Johnson was not in uniform for Duke’s wins over Notre Dame, Boston College and Wake Forest. He played four minutes off the bench in Duke’s 74-67 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 12.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday Johnson had been a full participant in the team’s practices all week and would be available for more minutes in the Pittsburgh game.