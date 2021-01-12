Live updates: North Carolina vs. Syracuse basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels face the Syracuse Orange in an ACC basketball game Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. Check back here for updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Brooks finds his rhythm

UNC senior forward Garrison Brooks entered the game slumping offensively. He hasn’t scored in double figures since the Tar Heels loss to N.C. State and he was 7-of-21 shooting from the field the last three games. His scoring slump happened to coincide with Brooks being taken out of the starting lineup. He was back in it tonight and it has immediately paid off for the Heels. Brooks has eight of Carolina’s first 23 points on 3-of-6 shooting and has added three rebounds and an assist.

Starting lineups

North Carolina will use its fifth different starting lineup in as many games: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks. It is the first time in the last three games that freshman forward Day’Ron Sharpe will be coming off the bench.

Syracuse will start Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Joe Girard III, Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim.

Tar Heels vs. Orange 10 days late

North Carolina hasn’t played since its 67-65 win at Miami a week ago.

The Tar Heels were initially supposed to play the Orange on Jan. 2. That game was postponed when players from Buffalo, who Syracuse beat on Dec. 19, tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday’s game was only possible when Clemson, who was scheduled to play the Heels on Jan. 9 and the Orange on Jan. 12, had to put its program on pause and postpone games when it entered into COVID protocols.