Clemson defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Monday afternoon.

Williams, a redshirt junior, appeared in 11 games this past season. He recorded eight tackles, including a tackle for loss for the Tigers in 2020.

Williams signed with Clemson as a four-star recruit for the class of 2017.

After a redshirt year in 2017, Williams appeared in 12 games in 2018, 15 games in 2019 and 11 games this past year. He finishes his time at Clemson with 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.