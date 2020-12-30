Clemson offensive coordinator in COVID protocol, will miss playoff game

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will miss the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State due to COVID-19 protocol, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott will not travel with the team when it leaves for New Orleans later Wednesday. Clemson is set to face the Buckeyes Friday night in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Tiger Illustrated reported that Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the school did not confirm. Elliott met with the media virtually on Monday to preview the Sugar Bowl.

The school didn’t immediately say how long he’s out or if he could return should Clemson advance to the national championship game, which will be held Jan. 11 in Miami.

Clemson also did not announce if any other player or coach would miss the game because of COVID protocols. Clemson typically releases a report a couple of hours before kickoff that lists who is unavailable for the game. Players could be out for a number of reasons, including COVID protocols and injuries.

The loss of Elliott is big for a Clemson team fighting to get back in the national championship game after falling short in the title game against LSU last year. Elliott is widely regarded as one of the best offensive coordinators in the country. He won the Broyles Award given to the best assistant coach in college football in 2016.

With Elliott out, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will likely take over play-calling duties.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.