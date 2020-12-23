Clemson staff member Terry Bowden to be named ULM head coach

Terry Bowden came to Clemson to learn under Dabo Swinney in hopes of getting another head coaching opportunity down the road.

Now the 64-year-old is getting his shot.

Bowden is set to become the next head coach at Louisiana-Monroe, according to someone with knowledge of the situation. Bowden spent the past two seasons at Clemson working as an unpaid grad intern.

Bowden has 25 years of experience as a college head coach, including a stop at Auburn. He told The State last year that serving as an unpaid grad intern for the Tigers was very beneficial to him.

“It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Bowden told The State before last year’s national championship game. “Getting back to sitting in front of a camera and studying football again, with a bunch of great people and great analysts and being a small part, I’ve really enjoyed it. I think most of us who are fortunate enough to still be in this game at my age just enjoy it. They do a lot more for me probably than I’m doing for them, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Bowden’s most recent stop as a head coach was at Akron. He was fired following the 2018 season.

He then came to Clemson as the Tigers were coming off of the 2018 national title.

Bowden told The State last year that he was hoping to land another head coaching job at some point where he could use what he learned from Swinney and Clemson and apply it to his own program.

“I think the secret sauce is a staff that’s a service staff, that I’m a service head coach. I’m serving my players. I’m serving them off the field as well as on. That I have great humility as a program. And that we love each other and care for each other. The culture at Clemson is maybe the strongest part of what coach Swinney has brought to Clemson,” Bowden said. “Probably the greatest thing that I would say I’ve pulled from this is, it’s still about family, it’s still about culture, it’s still about the whole player and the whole man. I think coach Swinney, right now, understands that as well as anybody has ever understood it. He reminds me of my father. And that’s a big plus to me.”

Bowden is 175-114-2 as a head coach. He is the son of legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden and the brother of former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden.