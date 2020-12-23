After stops at Clemson and Duke, quarterback Chase Brice finds his third college home

Having started his college football career at Clemson and continued it at Duke, Chase Brice aims to end it in the Carolinas, too.

Brice is transferring to Appalachian State where he’ll compete for the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback job next season.

After three seasons, including one redshirt year, at Clemson where he backed up Trevor Lawrence his last two seasons there, Brice completed his undergraduate work and transferred to Duke last spring. Eligible immediately as a graduate transfer while he took Master’s degree classes at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business, he started all 11 games for Duke (2-9, 1-9 ACC) this season.

With offseason work curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brice struggled with turnovers in his lone season with the Blue Devils. He threw 15 interceptions with 10 touchdown passes while completing 193 of 352 passes (54.8%) for 2,170 yards.

On Dec. 14, two days after Duke’s season ended with a 56-35 loss at Florida State, Brice announced his decision to transfer for the second time in his career. On Dec. 17, he returned to Clemson to participate in graduation ceremonies with several of his former teammates.

Appalachian State completed a 9-3 season with a 56-28 win over North Texas State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Starting quarterback Zac Thomas, who threw for 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions this season while completing 63.7% of his passes, declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday.

That leaves the Mountaineers in need of an experienced quarterback next season. Brice intends to take advantage of that opportunity.