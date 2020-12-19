Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
View photos from Clemson vs. Notre Dame for ACC Championship

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, talks with a member of the team as they walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, talks with a member of the team as they walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game.
Check out photos from the Clemson Tiger’s vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC football championship game. Photos will be updated during and after the game.

