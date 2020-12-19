ACC
View photos from Clemson vs. Notre Dame for ACC Championship
Check out photos from the Clemson Tiger’s vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC football championship game. Photos will be updated during and after the game.
The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle Saturday in the 2020 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
