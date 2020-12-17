Nine players are not enough for NC State basketball as it drops road game at St. Louis

N.C. State scheduled a game with St. Louis at the last minute (Tuesday) and it turned out to be their toughest test yet.

The Wolfpack, playing for the first time since Dec. 3, hit the road and took on the Billikens, with just nine players available due to COVID-19. After jumping out to a comfortable lead and controlling the first half, N.C. State’s lack of depth, and games, showed late. SLU outscored the Wolfpack 51-34 in the second half, remaining undefeated with a 80-69 win.

Demarius Jenkins hit a three from the right wing to put the Billikens up five 6:32 remaining and it felt like the biggest shot of the game. That shot gave SLU their biggest lead of the second half and it only lasted one possession. After the Billikens got the ball back, Hasahn French scored in front of Manny Bates to push the lead to seven.

The heavy legs caught up with the Wolfpack as the combination of Yuri Collins, French and Jacobs pushed SLU to a 6-0 record, sending N.C. State back to Raleigh with its first loss of the season. The Billikens late 11-2 run ruined what would have been an impressive road win for N.C. State, who have had five games canceled this season due to COVID-19.

The Wolfpack returns home on Saturday, hosting Campbell. Head coach Kevin Keatts wanted to get a game in before that contest and St. Louis and head coach Travis Ford became available. Keatts said he wanted his team to be tested before Campbell and in the first half they passed the test.

SLU only made nine field goals in the first half and fell victim to State’s ability to force turnovers (13 in the first half), but hung around long enough to stay within striking distance.

The Wolfpack led by six at the break, but the Billikens chipped away at the lead in the second half, trailing by one, 58-57, after a Manny Bates layup. That’s when Jacobs, Collins and company got going, taking advantage of State’s sudden inability to buy a bucket and perhaps heavy legs.

Both teams struggled to get anything going consistently in the first half. N.C. State looked like a team that hadn’t played a game in two weeks. St. Louis didn’t have that excuse, having just played on Tuesday, but only made nine field goals in the first 20 minutes.

If not for nine free throws and a burst of seven points from Yuri Collins in the final few minutes, the Wolfpack would have led by more than six at halftime. Collins, the Billikens point guard, was the only SLU player who found a rhythm in the first half. A lot of that had to do with the Wolfpack defense, mainly Bates, who had six blocks at the break. N.C. State forced 13 turnovers in the first half and got some separation thanks to 10 points each from Bates and Devon Daniels.

The final score was a result of St. Louis sending waves and waves of scorers at N.C. State and finding the right flow when it got late. The Billikens took care of the ball a lot better in the second half, with seven turnovers in the second half.

The Wolfpack shot 38 percent from the field, the first time this season they didn’t shoot over 50 percent this season.