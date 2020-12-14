One Clemson linebacker lost for the year, injury update on another one

Clemson linebacker Jake Venables is out for the season, defensive coordinator Brent Venables confirmed Monday afternoon.

Jake, who is the son of Brent, broke his arm Dec. 5 at Virginia Tech.

Venables is Clemson’s third-leading tackler. He has 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.

“He’s out for the year. Had a rod and a bunch of screws put in. Hate that for him. These guys work so hard,” Brent Venables siad. “He’s had a really strong year. Certainly not perfect but very proud of him. Got plenty of things to improve on in the offseason and a lot to look forward to.”

Venables is the backup to starting Mike linebacker James Skalski.

Skalski, who is Clemson’s defensive leader, has been dealing with an injury of his own.

Skalski left the Virginia Tech game in the first quarter due to a sore groin. He missed three games earlier in the season with the groin injury before returning against Pitt on Dec. 5. Skalski played 45 snaps against the Panthers and five in Clemson’s most recent game against Virginia Tech, before going out with soreness.

“I don’t know if he’s 100 percent. I don’t ask that question. Sometimes you’ve gotta be careful to ask questions you’re not prepared to hear the answer to,” Venables said. “We’re hopeful. He’s practicing today. ... We feel like he’s gonna be close to, if not 100 percent.”