New ACC commissioner is Northwestern’s Jim Phillips, report says. Here’s what we know.

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips is the ACC’s choice to replace John Swofford as commissioner, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports citing unnamed sources.

The N&O is working to confirm the news.

Phillips was considered a top candidate for the Big Ten commissioner opening that went to NFL executive Kevin Warren in 2019 and is considered a leader in NCAA governance, where he was the first athletic director to serve on that organization’s Board of Directors and Board of Governors and will chair the men’s basketball committee for the 2022 NCAA tournament.

A Chicago native who attended Illinois, Phillips would be the first ACC commissioner to come from outside the conference, although he does have ties to Notre Dame, where he worked for current Duke athletic director Kevin White before becoming the athletic director at Northern Illinois and Northwestern.

Swofford announced in June that he would retire in 2021 after more than two decades as commissioner, a tenure that included the addition of six schools and the launch of the long-awaited ACC Network. The ACC’s search for his replacement has been conducted by a 20-person committee with the help of several outside consultants, with the final say going to the ACC’s new Board of Directors consisting of the league’s 15 sitting presidents.

Clemson president Jim Clements and ESPN executive Burke Magnus were seen as likely candidates for the position over the past six months, but both publicly withdrew this month — with a new contract in Clements’ case and a promotion for Magnus. NCAA executive Stan Wilcox, a former Duke assistant AD and Florida State AD, was also a candidate at one point.

Several likely candidates, such as West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons and South Florida athletic director Michael Kelly — both former ACC staffers — fell out of contention when the search committee made the early decision to move away from anyone with strong ties to Swofford and go in a new direction. Phillips would epitomize that.

The next commissioner, the league’s fifth in 68 years, will face the dual challenges of navigating the financial and medical impact of COVID-19 on the ACC as well as a changing NCAA landscape, from a potential Power 5 breakaway to the liberalization of athlete rights through NIL. He or she will also be charged with squeezing more money out of the television deal with ESPN that led to the creation of the ACC Network.

Swofford is scheduled to officially retire in June, but that date could be moved up if his replacement is ready to take over earlier.

All four previous ACC commissioners were either ACC graduates or former ACC athletic directors. Swofford went to North Carolina and was the athletic director there; Gene Corrigan went to Duke and served as athletic director at Virginia, although he came to the ACC office from Notre Dame; Bob James went to Maryland; and Jim Weaver was the athletic director at Wake Forest when the league was formed in 1953.

