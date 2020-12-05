Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

ACC

Clemson linebacker broke arm vs. Virginia Tech, Dabo Swinney believes

Clemson’s Jake Venables sets before a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson’s Jake Venables sets before a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) Richard Shiro AP
BLACKSBURG, Virginia

Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime of Clemson’s game against Virginia Tech that he believes linebacker Jake Venables broke his arm in the first half of the game.

Venables is the backup behind starting middle linebacker James Skalski. Venables has started four games this year.

Skalski also missed much of the first half. Swinney said he was sore. Skalski came out for the second half in sweats.

With those two out, third-string linebacker Kane Patterson is playing in the middle.

Clemson leads Virginia Tech 17-10 at halftime. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service