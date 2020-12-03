Basketball in a bubble: NC State looks sharp in road win over UMass Lowell

A change of scenery didn’t seem to bother N.C. State one bit.

The Wolfpack became the latest team to visit ‘Bubbleville’, also known as Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. Mohegan Sun might as well have been PNC Arena, or Reynolds Coliseum, or the Dail Center. Basically, N.C. State looked right at home against UMass Lowell.

The Wolfpack shot the lights out and improved to 3-0 with a 90-59 win over the River Hawks.

N.C. State’s defense forced 13 turnovers in the first half and jumped out to a 24-point lead at the break. They finished with 19 forced turnovers, giving them 70 through three games.

The Wolfpack held UML’s top scorer Obadiah Noel to 10 points. Noel averaged 24 points through the first three games for the River Hawks (1-3). Noel got to the foul line 34 times in the first three games of the season, but attempted only eight free throws on Thursday. He did see his double-digit scoring streak extend to 30 games, scoring his 10th point with 2:44 remaining. The outcome had long been decided by then.

That had a lot to do with the continuing defensive pressure from the Wolfpack. Noel had to deal with a combination of Jericole Hellems, Thomas Allen, Cam Hayes and Devon Daniels harassing him all game. The Red Hawks top scorer couldn’t get it going and the rest of the team followed. N.C. State was just the opposite.

The depth on this roster continues to be a strong suit, with 11 different players getting into the scoring column, led by Daniels, with 18. He came alive in the second half, connecting on 4 of 5 shots from the field. It was the second time in three games that Daniels was the top scorer. He scored 29 in the opener against Charleston Southern last week. Hellems scored 17 for the second straight game and Hayes scored a career-high 17, connecting on 2 of 5 from three-point range and handing out a team-high six assists.

The Wolfpack used a couple of runs - 7-0 after falling behind 3-0, and 12-0 midway through the first half - to pull away. Hayes and junior Hellems combined for 23 points to pace N.C. State early on.

Hayes hit his first four shots before missing, and Hellems picked up where he left off against North Florida last week, filling up the stat sheet in his second straight start. The only question in the second half was how much the Wolfpack would win by and how many players would score.

N.C. State will stay in ‘Bubbleville’ and play UConn at noon on Saturday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The win over the River Hawks continued the impressive resume for Keatts when it comes to non-conference opponents. The Wolfpack is now 34-6 against non-conference teams in regular season play under Keatts. In his first season in Raleigh, Keatts lost to Tennessee, Northern Iowa and UNC-Greensboro. The next three losses all came to ranked teams - No. 22 Wisconsin, No. 16. Memphis and No. 12 Auburn. The team has won 23 straight games versus unranked non-conference opponents. Keatts’ record improves to 41-8 when holding teams under 70 points.

AND ONE

Through three games, N.C. State has outscored its opponents XX-XX (64-17) in points off of turnovers. The River Hawks came into the game averaging 15 turnovers per game and had 13 at the break.

LANE VIOLATION

This game wasn’t originally on the schedule for N.C. State. The Wolfpack was supposed to play William & Mary on Monday, but the game was canceled late Sunday night after a positive COVID-19 test within the Tribe program.

ICYMI

This was the third different starting lineup for Kevin Keatts. Against the River Hawks, Keatts started guards Thomas Allen and Braxton Beverly, forwards Devon Daniels and Jericole Hellems and center Manny Bates. D.J. Funderburk, who started the first two games, came off the bench for the first time this season.

MAKING SENSE OF THE NUMBERS

19: N.C. State held UML to 19 points in the first half, the lowest scoring output for an opponent in the first half this season.

11: The Wolfpack is 11-0 all-time against teams from the America East Conference.

9: Number of players averaging 5.5 points per game for N.C. State.

13: Fast break points for the Wolfpack

12: Number of 3s from N.C. State, a season high.