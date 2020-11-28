Clemson will be down several key contributors Saturday against Pitt

Clemson will be down several key contributors Saturday afternoon when the Tigers host Pitt on Senior Day.

Starting cornerback Sheridan Jones, starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr., starting safety Lannden Zanders, receiver Joseph Ngata and safety Jalyn Phillips will all miss the game.

The full list of players out includes: DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, Jones, Ladson Jr., CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, Ngata, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Phillips, QB Taisun Phommachanh, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and Zanders.

Jones and Zanders have started every game this season. Jones has 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups and an interception. Zanders has 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three pass break-ups and four quarterback pressures.

Ladson has started four of Clemson’s eight games and is out with a foot injury. Ngata has started three games but has battled injuries all year. He is one of Clemson’s top wideouts when healthy. Ngata had surgery recently and is not expected back until the post season.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski are not on the list. Davis has been out since Oct. 17 against Georgia Tech. Skalski has also been out since the Georgia Tech game.

Clemson did not reveal specifics on why each player is out, as the Tigers have changed the way they are reporting injuries in 2020 due to COVID-19. Clemson is only announcing players as “available” or “not available” this year.

While Clemson did not clarify why each player is out, some are due to issues related to COVID-19 — either a positive test or a quarantine because of close contact with an affected player.

Clemson revealed Friday afternoon that three student-athletes from all sports tested positive for the coronavirus this week, as of Friday morning.

Clemson football players are tested three times each week — Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

Today’s Clemson football game

Who: Pitt (5-4) at No. 3 Clemson (7-1)

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC