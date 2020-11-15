Analysis: Evolution of Bailey Hockman and Thayer Thomas makes NC State a real threat

Only in 2020 can Florida State serve as a tune up game for Liberty.

N.C. State needed to snap a two-game losing streak and it turns out the struggling Seminoles were just what the doctor ordered.

The Wolfpack (5-3, 5-3) finally got a win where they didn’t have to wait on pins and needles until late in the game to achieve. Ironically enough, most of the offensive damage was done by the magical arm of Bailey Hockman, the FSU transfer who has had his ups and downs since moving to Raleigh.

Hockman had a career-day, passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. On the receiving end of most of those throws was Thayer Thomas, the wide out from Wake Forest, who also had a career night. Thomas caught 11 passes for 135 yards and two scores.

With what appears to be a dangerous 1-2 punch, N.C. State’s offense looks confident as ever heading into next weekend’s home game with No. 22 Liberty, which rolls into Raleigh undefeated, a statement that would have seemed odd back in August.

The Flames will be the last ranked team the Wolfpack will face this season and in all likelihood the last time N.C. State will be an underdog. But the Wolfpack are riding high after Saturday’s win and boasts a newly confident Hockman and maybe his new favorite target in Thomas.

After Saturday’s game, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren presented Hockman and Thomas with a game ball. Both players were encouraged to give a speech. Hockman said a few words, but Thomas, more reserve, let his play on the field do the talking.

Besides, the most important talk, that between Hockman and Thomas, happened last weekend.

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) throws as Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon II (55) pressures him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

More targets for Thayer Thomas

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Thomas only had one catch during the loss to Miami. Hockman took notice. After a walk-through last Sunday, Hockman pulled Thomas aside as they headed back to the Murphy Center.

“I’m a team player first,” Thomas said. “Obviously, I was upset that we lost to Miami and if we would have won I would have been perfectly fine. Bailey saw I had one catch, he came up to me and said ‘I saw that we didn’t get you the ball as much as we wanted too, definitely going to change that this week.’”

Thomas said OK and was ready to roll. And Hockman wasn’t kidding. On the opening drive against Florida State, he connected with Thomas five times. The duo connected for the first of their two touchdowns on the first drive of the second quarter.

Thomas had two touchdown catches, covering 10 and 24 yards. His performance against the Seminoles was his second 100-yard receiving game of his career. It was a combination of Hockman’s determination to get him involved and Florida State worrying too much about Emeka Emezie, Cary Angeline and Devin Carter.

“They were giving us the slants inside,” Doeren said. “We had to feel them out a little bit. It was just one-on-one in the slot with Thayer and he was able to take advantage of it.”

Thomas came into the game with 16 catches, fourth on the team. One of the most reliable pass catchers on the roster, Doeren felt like Thomas was due for a breakout performance. Previously, his best game this season was six catches against Pittsburgh. He had six grabs on the first two drives against the Seminoles.

“He’s just one of those kids who works so hard,” Doeren said. “Never says anything, whether he has zero catches or 11. You love it when guys like him, who are just the grinders, have a game like that. I think it says a lot just about the karma he has.”

And it makes life easier for Hockman with a reliable security blanket like Thomas.

“He’s a great player,” Hockman said. “Works his butt off everyday. I’m lucky to have him as a teammate. I’m proud of him, he did a great job.”

N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) heads into the end zone in front of Florida State defensive back Travis Jay (18) on 24-yard touchdown reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 38-22 victory over Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Bailey Hockman gaining more confidence

Hockman has emerged as a reliable signal caller for N.C. State since Devin Leary went down with an injury against Duke.

In the last two weeks, Hockman has thrown for 513 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for a score, and just for fun, caught a touchdown pass from, fittingly, Thomas last week.

He still has the tendency to turn the ball over — he has an interception in all but one game he’s played in this season — but he was steady against the Seminoles. Hockman got off to a great start, connecting on his first eight passes, and Saturday was the first time he’s thrown three touchdowns in a game. He was responsible for four scores overall.

Hockman said there was no extra motivation playing against his former team, but whatever fuel he had Saturday, N.C. State will take it the rest of the way.

“Bailey operated well,” Doeren said. “He was on fire early, he was very accurate. He had a great week of practice. He was very well prepared, he knew what he was looking at, he knew where to go with the football.”

N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck talks with quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

More times than not, the right place to go was Thomas. Hockman also hit Emezie, the team’s leading receiver, four times for 50 yards.

“Anytime your quarterback is playing well, I don’t care what level of football you’re playing, you have a chance to be really good,” Doeren stressed. “He’s played at a high level for two weeks, so we’re very excited. Offensively, there’s a lot of confidence in Bailey, not just with the players, but with the coaches.”

Scoring 41 and 38 points in consecutive weeks with Hockman behind center is only boosting the confidence of the entire team. With Liberty looming this coming week before closing out the season at Syracuse and home versus Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack may have found their guy, or guys, to finish on a high note.

“The guys are playing great,” Hockman said. “The wide receivers are playing great, the offensive line is playing their butts off, running backs are playing great. When all 11 guys are doing their job, that’s the chemistry that just builds and keeps building.”