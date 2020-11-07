Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Biden speech to disrupt Clemson vs Notre Dame broadcast. Here’s how to watch football

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame football game will move away from NBC when president-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation Saturday night.

The game — which has a 7:30 p.m. kickoff — will move from NBC to USA Network once Biden begins speaking. USA Network will begin showing the game at 7:55 p.m. It will be shown on both channels until Biden steps to the podium.

NBC will not leave the game until Biden steps to the podium and will return to the game once Biden’s speech is done.

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen)

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

Series history: Clemson leads 3-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 30-3 on Dec. 29, 2018

Clemson-Notre Dame live stream: via NBC Sports

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 84, XM channel 84

Weather: Clear. Temperature should be about 62 at kickoff.

Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
