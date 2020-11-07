Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Is Sam Howell better than Trevor Lawrence? ESPN makes the case UNC’s QB could be

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game was over early, but ESPN sparked a little debate when it posted a graphic early in the second half with UNC leading 49-17.

The Tar Heels won 56-24.

The graphic compared UNC quarterback Sam Howell and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence through their first 19 college football starts.

Comp %Pass YdsTDsINTs
Sam Howell63%5,4875211
Trevor Lawrence66%4,4893810

The announcers said Howell compared favorably to Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 NFL Draft pick next year, though going onto compare Howell more to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who is closer to Howell’s height.

Howell ultimately finished the game, completing 18-of-27 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He rank seven times for 35 yards and another score.

And on a Saturday afternoon where there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome, the graphic sure got folks talking on Twitter.

