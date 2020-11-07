Is Sam Howell better than Trevor Lawrence? ESPN makes the case UNC’s QB could be

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game was over early, but ESPN sparked a little debate when it posted a graphic early in the second half with UNC leading 49-17.

The Tar Heels won 56-24.

The graphic compared UNC quarterback Sam Howell and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence through their first 19 college football starts.

It looked like this:





Comp % Pass Yds TDs INTs Sam Howell 63% 5,487 52 11 Trevor Lawrence 66% 4,489 38 10

The announcers said Howell compared favorably to Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 NFL Draft pick next year, though going onto compare Howell more to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who is closer to Howell’s height.

Howell ultimately finished the game, completing 18-of-27 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He rank seven times for 35 yards and another score.

Earlier in this North Carolina-Duke game: Nice throw by Sam Howell with two Duke defenders in his face, hits Emery Simmons for 51 yards! pic.twitter.com/IP06Z2hN1e — . (@FTBBurner11) November 7, 2020

And on a Saturday afternoon where there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome, the graphic sure got folks talking on Twitter.

*Sam Howell compared to Drew Brees by broadcast*



Immediately throws a ball directly to the defender on a 8 yard pass pic.twitter.com/ALRZPfGC2G — Brady (@BKSTUSSY) November 7, 2020

Announcers comparing Sam Howell to Trevor Lawerence and a pick lol — Taylor Owens (@Taylorjowens23) November 7, 2020

Aye Sam Howell, the QB for North Carolina the real deal buddy. As a freshman and sophomore he already had better seasons than Trubisky — Qulio Jones (@QJiggyy) November 7, 2020