Final predictions for Notre Dame vs. Clemson: ESPN experts make picks, explain why

ESPN’s College GameDay was set up at Notre Dame Saturday morning for tonight’s top 5 showdown between the Irish and Clemson. ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, host Rece Davis and guest picker Chase Claypool, who played at Notre Dame, offered predictions and their analysis of the game.

Here is a look at what they expect:

Herbstreit: Clemson — Boy, what a matchup with Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator and play caller from Clemson, against Clark Lea, defensive coordinator from Notre Dame. Two of the best in the country going head to head and trying to scheme each other up. I’m with Clemson here. I just think the playmaking ability, not just offensively, this defense has heard all week, ‘How are you going to hold up against the physicality of Notre Dame at the line of scrimmage? How are you going to do it without Tyler Davis and James Skalski?’ I just think Clemson is going to show up with a chip on their shoulder today and get it done.

Corso: Notre Dame — It’s no secret I’m picking the Irish. But it’s been 43 years since Notre Dame beat Clemson, 43 years. But it’s worth the wait. The Irish upset No. 1 Clemson and get their 23rd straight win at home. Go Irish.

Howard: Notre Dame — I’ll tell you what, make sure you check out Notre Dame’s defense. It’s going to be 60 minutes of hell for Clemson’s offense. And make sure you check out No. 14 — Kyle Hamilton — I think he’s going to be the difference maker on defense. I’m going with Notre Dame in an upset.

Pollack: Clemson — I do think it’s going to be a lower scoring game, but I think D.J. (Uiagalelei’s) ability to run the football over and over, quarterback run game for Clemson gives them enough points. It gets Notre Dame a little bit behind, and the passing attack’s just not there yet, not explosive enough. I’ll take Clemson in a close one.

Claypool: Notre Dame — I think Ian Book and Javon McKinley are going to have breakout games on the offensive side of the ball. And I think Jeremiah Owusu-(Koramoah) and Kyle Hamilton are going to continue to show what they’ve been doing all year long... So I’m going with my Irish.

Davis: Clemson has been embracing the whole Notre Dame experience. They toured campus. They looked at Touchdown Jesus. Dabo had his picture taken with the Knute Rockne statue. They watched “Rudy” for the team movie last night. It’s like they’re at Notre Dame fantasy camp. But vacation’s over tonight. It’s all business for the Tigers and Irish.

Final Clemson-Notre Dame, ACC betting odds

The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:

North Carolina (-11.5) at Duke, Noon, (ESPN2)

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-16), Noon, (ACC Network)

Boston College (-14.5) at Syracuse, 2 p.m., (RSN)

Pitt at Florida State (-2), 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Clemson (-5.5) at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., (NBC)

Louisville at Virginia (-3), 8 p.m., (ACC Network)