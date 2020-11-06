UNC secondary searches for continuity in unfamiliar faces

North Carolina’s secondary was widely considered to be the strength of its defense when the team began its camp in August. It had the most experience, the most depth and an infusion of freshmen talent.

The Tar Heels’ secondary hasn’t lived up to its potential mainly because it looks nothing like unit coach Mack Brown envisioned would be taking the field.

The Heels (4-2, 4-2 ACC) have played five different starting lineups in the secondary through their first six games heading into Saturday’s game against rival Duke. The lack of continuity has had ripple effects in how the defense overall has fared.

“We had the strongest secondary I had ever been around because it was really, really deep,” Brown told reporters on a video call. “And then we have three opt out. We have one transfer. We have another one have academic issues and two starting corners out, so you’re down to (six) guys.”

Prior to the start of the season, D.J. Ford, Bryce Watts and Javon Terry all opted out of playing. Ford, who started seven games last season, entered the transfer portal last month. Safety Myles Wolfolk, who was the most experienced player returning, started against Syracuse in the opener , but was declared academically ineligible the following week. Cornerback Storm Duck started the first two games, but hasn’t played since being injured in the fourth quarter of their Oct. 3 win at Boston College. Cornerback Kyler McMichael started the first five games, but did not play against Virginia due to a lower body injury.

Carolina’s secondary has accounted for just two of the team’s four interceptions on the season. Some of the problems the Heels have had stopping the run points back to a secondary that hasn’t been in the right position to make tackles. Last season, Carolina allowed 21 pass plays of more than 30 yards. They have already given up 14 pass plays of more than 30 in six games.

“You’ve got guys who haven’t been out there very much trying to cover people and play action and it’s a difficult thing,” Brown said.

Co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said the secondary, like the rest of the defense, has been guilty of trying to do too much at times. The loss to Florida State was an example of how big their learning curve has been. The Seminoles connected on four pass plays of more than 30 yards -- all in the first half.

Cornerback Ladaeson Hollins said they got too caught up in wanting to create turnovers after having it emphasized so much. Hollins said one of the big issues they have to overcome is when players lose their “eye discipline” as they did against FSU. One prolonged peak in the backfield from a player in the secondary against the Noles ended with a receiver getting open for big gains.

“A lot of times we try to look for the quarterback and look for the ball to be thrown because we try to make plays,” Hollins told reporters last week in a video call.

Junior Trey Morrison and sophomore Don Chapman are the only two players to start every game in the secondary this season. But even they have been shuffled around to fill holes. Morrison, whose interception on a two-point conversion against Boston College preserved the lead, has been free safety, cornerback and nickelback. Chapman has lined up at both safety positions and even started against N.C. State at cornerback, after Patrice Rene was out, so the Heels could defend the run a little better.

Rene could be one reason the Heels turn things around. The fifth-year senior spent the past year rehabilitating a knee injury after playing just two games last season. When healthy as a junior in 2018, he started all 11 games at cornerback and had two interceptions.

He made his debut this season with starts against Virginia Tech and Florida State, before sitting out against the Wolfpack with a lower body injury. Rene returned against Virginia and said that missing the N.C. State game was actually beneficial for him “to get back where I needed to be.”

“It’s definitely been a little bit of a roller coaster with everything going on with the rehab, with COVID, and everything like that,” Rene told reporters on a video call.

Brown said there was a silver lining to trotting out so many new players in the secondary. At some point, he expects experience to kick in for the Heels.

“With all the guys out, It’s forcing you to play a lot of younger guys critical snaps now,” Brown said. “But that should help us as we continue to go through the season. And definitely next year, we will be a much more experienced defense next year because we will lose very few people.”