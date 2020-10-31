Clemson will be without 3 defensive starters against Boston College

Clemson has released its inactive list for Saturday’s noon game against Boston College.

The Tigers announced that four starters — defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker James Skalski, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence — are inactive and will not play.

The full list includes: CB Fred Davis II, Davis, DE Justin Foster, Jones Jr., Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, Skalski and DT Tré Williams..

Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, while Skalski has a groin injury and will be out for the next “few games,” according to Dabo Swinney. Davis and Jones Jr. were both considered day-to-day with injuries.

Ross and Price are out for the year with injuries, while Orhorhoro has a long-term knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until December.

Clemson did not reveal specifics on why each player is out, as the Tigers have changed the way they are reporting injuries in 2020 due to COVID-19. Clemson is only announcing players as “available” or “not available” this year.

While Clemson did not clarify why each player is out, some are due to issues related to COVID-19 — either a positive test or a quarantine because of close contact with an affected player.

Clemson revealed Friday afternoon that three student-athletes from all sports tested positive for the coronavirus this week, as of Friday morning.

Clemson football players are tested three times each week — Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

Today’s Clemson football game

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Who: Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0)

When: Noon

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC