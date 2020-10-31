Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Boston College game details, odds, TV and stream info

Clemson will host Boston College on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Here is what you need to know about the game, which is one of two remaining home contests for the Tigers:

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: Boston College (4-2, 3-2 ACC) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0)

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Series history: Clemson leads 18-9-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 56-7 on Oct. 26, 2019

Clemson-Boston College live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 137, XM channel 193

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a high of 58.

Clemson vs Boston College, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

College football point spreads via VegasInsider

Boston College at Clemson (-24.5), Noon, (ABC)

Wake Forest (-14) at Syracuse, Noon, (ACC Network)

Notre Dame (-20.5) at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., (ABC)

Virginia Tech (-3.5) at Louisville, 4 p.m., (ACC Network)

Charlotte at Duke (-10), 7 p.m., (RSN)

North Carolina (-7.5) at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Tigers vs Eagles: What’s at stake

1. Clemson star running back Travis Etienne enters the game 43 yards away from becoming the ACC’s all-time leading rusher. Etienne can break the record currently held by NC State’s Ted Brown (4,602 yards from 1975-78).

2. The Tigers have held Boston College to exactly 7 points in each of the past three meetings. If Clemson holds Boston College to seven or fewer points on Saturday, it would mark Clemson’s first time holding an ACC opponent to seven or fewer points in four straight years since 1993-96, when the Tigers did so against Maryland.

3. Clemson has won each of its first six games by at least 18 points and has an opportunity to win each of its first seven games by that margin for the first time in school history.

Clemson, Boston College by the numbers





CU BC Points/Game 48.2 27.5 Opp. Points/Game 13.5 25 Yds. Rushing/Game 176.7 99.2 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 105.3 165.3 Yds. Pass/Game 341.3 278.5 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 169.3 217.3 Avg. Yds./Game 518 377.7 Opp. Total Yds/Game 274.7 382.7

Clemson players to watch

1. True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will get the start for the Tigers in place of Trevor Lawrence, who will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit and the top pro-style QB in the country for the class of 2020. He has thrown only 19 passes this season, but Clemson coaches have praised Uiagalelei since he arrived on campus for his arm strength and football knowledge.

2. Tigers starting Mike linebacker Jakes Skalski will also miss Saturday’s game after suffering a groin injury. The redshirt senior is Clemson’s defensive leader and will be replaced by Jake Venables. The son of Brent Venables, Jake is second on Clemson’s team in tackles with 29, despite starting only two games.

3. Boston College would be smart to focus on Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers, who have been the two best skill position players for the Tigers this season. That should open things up for sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. Ladson is the fastest receiver on Clemson’s team and has a ton of big play potential, but he’s struggled with drops this season. He could have a few big plays against the Eagles.

Boston College players to watch

1. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is off to an outstanding start to the season. The redshirt sophomore is averaging 279 passing yards per game and has 12 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Jurkovec has also rushed for 109 yards and three scores.

2. Sophomore Zay Flowers is a speedy receiver and big-play threat. The Florida native is averaging more than 16 yards per catch and has 473 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

3. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie leads the Eagles in tackles with 59 and is second on the team in sacks with three. He also has an interception and three quarterback hurries.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh OR Hunter Helms)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Frank Ladson or Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski — out (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon