Thumbs up, thumbs down from Clemson’s win over Syracuse

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence(16) throws a pass under pressure from Syracuse defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan(9) during their game against Syracuse, Oct 24, 2020. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports-Pool

A look at what went right and wrong Clemson in a blowout win of Syracuse on Saturday.

Clemson thumbs up

Defense’s big plays: With the game still tight in the second half, Clemson got a boost on a defensive touchdown from Andrew Booth, who scooped up a Rex Culpepper fumble and returned it 21 yards to make it 34-21 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee forced the fumble for Clemson.

In the fourth quarter, Mike Jones returned an interception down to the Syracuse 3-yard line and set up a TD run.

Xavier Thomas: The junior defensive end got his first sack of the season as he continues to work his way back in the rotation.

Thomas battled COVID-19 and strep throat this summer and was sidelined as Clemson went through summer workouts. He didn’t make his season debut until the Miami game on Oct. 6.

Travis Etienne: The star tailback didn’t break the ACC all-time rushing record, but he showed his toughness against the Orange.

Etienne was dealing with cramping during the game and left in the third quarter. He returned and scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half as Clemson pulled away.

Team unity: Clemsons team locked arms and stood for unity while a social justice video played featuring players and staff members between the first and second quarter on Saturday. Syracuse players also locked arms during the unity stand as fans cheered. The Orange were the first opposing team to lock arms with Clemson’s players.

Clemson thumbs down

Special teams: The Tigers executed a nice fake punt in the first half but had their struggles on special teams. Will Spiers had a punt blocked which resulted in a Syracuse touchdown.

BT Potter also missed a field goal in the first half.

Running game: Syracuse came into the game 74th in rush defense and allowed 338 yards on the ground last week against Liberty.

The Tigers managed just 122 yards and averaged just 3.8 yards a carry. Travis Etienne’s health might have had something to do with it but even with him the offensive line wasn’t giving the backs much room to run.

Long TD pass: Clemson’s defense doesn’t give up too many big plays but it did Saturday.

Rex Culpepper hit Nykeim Johnson on a 83-yard touchdown pass to get the Orange within 27-21 with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

It was the longest play that Clemson has allowed since 2013, a 94-yard pass from Florida State’s Jameis Winston.