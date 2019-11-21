Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Elon, November 20, 2019

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) battles for a loose ball with Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) and Chuck Hannah (1) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) goes for a dunk against Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) breaks to the basket for a dunk against Elon’s Chuck Hannah (1) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Elon’s Marcus Sheffield II (4) is trapped by North Carolina’s Justin Pierce (32) and Leaky Black (1) in the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Elon’s Hunter McIntosh (0) is trapped by North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Elon’s Simon Wright (33) tries for a steal from North Carolina’s Justin Pierce (32) in the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) battles for a loose ball with Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) and Chuck Hannah (1) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) comes out of the game after getting a cut over his eye during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams works to inspire his team in the first half against Elon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) secures an offensive rebound against Elon’s Hunter Woods (25) and Marcus Sheffield II (4) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) puts up a shot over Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) goes for a dunk against Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) makes a steal from Elon’s Hunter Woods (25) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) launches a three point shot over Elon’s Marcus Sheffield II (4) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) looses control of the ball under pressure from Elon’s Hunter McIntosh (0) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Andrew Platek (3) and Justin Pierce (32) in the second half against Elon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team late in the second half against Elon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) puts up a shot over Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bacot lead all scores with 22 points in the Tar Heels’ 75-61 victory.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) reacts after being called for a charging foul late in the second half against Elon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony was held to nine points in the Tar Heels’ 75-61 victory. This was the first game this season that Anthony has not scored in double figures.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) puts up a shot over Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bacot lead all scores with 22 points in the Tar Heels’ 75-61 victory.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) makes a steal from Elon’s Marcus Sheffield II (4) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk over Elon’s Hunter Woods (25) during the second half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina assistant coach Steve Robinson talks with Cole Anthony during the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ game against Elon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
