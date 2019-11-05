Markell Johnson to miss NC State’s opener

N.C. State will start the 2019-20 college basketball season without its best player.

Senior guard Markell Johnson won’t play for the Wolfpack against Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. Johnson, the team’s top returning scorer, suffered an ankle injury in practice.

Johnson averaged 12.6 points per game last season and led the ACC in assists the year before as a sophomore.

Freshman guard Dereon Seabron (ankle) and forward D.J. Funderburk (suspension) will also miss the ACC opener.

Forward Jericole Hellems and Danny Dixon, who suffered minor injuries in the Wolfpack’s preseason game against Mount Olive on Oct. 27, will play for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State, 24-12 a year ago, has lost its past two games against the Yellow Jackets.