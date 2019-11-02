Virginia beats UNC in a tight one; seizes control of first place in Coastal Division

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins is just really good at football.

The 6-3, 210-pound senior quarterback put on a clinic against North Carolina’s defense Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. He had 490 total yards and four touchdowns, including a 65-yard run, to help the Cavaliers defeat the Tar Heels 38-31.

“The problem we had tonight is we didn’t stop their best player,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “And their best player is one of the best players in the country.”

This was only the second time in 144 meetings that both teams scored 30 or more points.

Saturday’s game was expected to be a defensive battle, as both teams have been good on defense this season. However, it was anything but that.

Perkins led four consecutive touchdown drives against the UNC defense between the second and third quarters. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Grant Misch gave the Cavaliers a 38-24 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

The Tar Heels quickly answered after UNC quarterback Sam Howell’s 42-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Dyami Brown, which cut the lead to seven points.

However, that was as close as they would get.

The Tar Heels had two chances to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. They marched all the way down to the Cavaliers’ 6-yard line with five minutes left in the game. But Howell’s pass in the endzone to Beau Corrales on fourth-and-4 fell incomplete.

They got it back at their own 41-yard line with just under two minutes. But that drive stalled at the UVA 43.

The Tar Heels’ loss means they fall a game behind Virginia for first place in the Coastal Division with only three games left on their schedule. UNC (4-5, 3-3 ACC) also must win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.

Howell was 15 of 29 for 353 yards and four touchdowns. It was one of his best performances of the season, but not enough to keep up with Perkins.

Perkins was 30 of 39 for 378 yards, three touchdowns passing, and rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown.

The Tar Heels have a bye week next week before a Thursday night game at Pittsburgh on Nov. 14.

First down

Dyami Brown finished with 6 catches and a career-high 202 yards receiving. He set the personal record in the first half after catches of 57 yards, 47 yards, 34 yards and 13 yards. He also had two touchdowns in the first half.

Touchdown

This touchdown is for the Cavaliers, who dominated the Tar Heels’ defense. The Cavaliers had 517 yards of total offense and were 5 for 5 in the redzone. By comparison, the Tar Heels were 1 for 3 in the redzone.

“This was going to be whoever scored the most, and just disappointed that we didn’t finish it like we needed to,” Brown said.

Penalty

The Tar Heels took a 17-10 lead with 1:47 left in the first half, and had a chance to go into halftime with a lead. However, they allowed the Cavaliers to march 75 yards down field and score a touchdown with 13 seconds left before the half to tie the game.

Virginia received possession after halftime. And Perkins ran for a 65-yard score on the second play of the second half to give the Cavaliers a 24-17 lead with 14:25 left in the third quarter.

ICYMI

The Tar Heels got a number of key players back from injury on Saturday. UNC junior safety Myles Wolfolk and senior offensive lineman Nick Polino, who returned from lower body injuries, played sparingly against Virginia.

UNC sophomore cornerback Trey Morrison, who is coming off a broken arm, played for most of the game. Having those players back will provide much needed depth, the Tar Heels otherwise didn’t have the previous few weeks.

UNC’s leading rusher Javonte Williams went down with what appeared to be a leg injury late in the fourth quarter. He did not return.

Key numbers

9 Make that nine consecutive games that Howell, a freshman, has thrown two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

4 touchdowns passes by Howell that went for 30 yards or more.

1,056 total yards between UNC and UVA. UVA had 517 yards, and UNC had 539.