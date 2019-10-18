Desmond Evans, the Lee County five-star defensive end, announces he’s going to UNC

Mack Brown has hauled in some impressive recruits since returning to coach UNC football last December. On Friday, Brown got a commitment from one of the best.

Desmond Evans, Lee County’s five-star defensive end, committed to North Carolina, making the announcement during a homecoming pep rally at the school’s gym.

Evans, who’s 6-6 and 240 pounds, is the No. 2 defensive end in the country and the second best player in the state, according to 247Sports. He picked the Tar Heels over South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Florida.

UNC, though, has always seemed to be the front runner. Evans’ Lee County teammate Jayden Chalmers committed to UNC in June and has been recruiting Evans to join him on the Tar Heels’ team ever since. Evans also made several unofficial visits to Chapel Hill, including two on consecutive weekends in September.

A two-sport athlete who is playing on both sides of the ball this year, Evans will be the premier player in Brown’s class of 2020. He’s the second-highest ranked player to commit to UNC since five-star Marvin Austin committed in 2007. Evans is the first five-star commit since Donte Moss in 2009.

Of the top 10 players in the state, three of them are now defensive linemen who have committed to North Carolina. UNC now has commitments from five players in the top 15.

In the late 90’s, Brown built his best UNC teams behind a stout defense, with several defensive linemen he recruited going on to long NFL careers after playing for Carolina. The 2020 recruiting class now has six defensive linemen with the addition of Evans. Through seven games, Evans has 27 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

