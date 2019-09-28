Photo Gallery: Late Night With Roy Williams | September 27, 2019

North Carolina coach Roy Williams waves to the crowd upon his introduction during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina basketball fans wait outside the Smith Center for the doors to open for the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. For many fans it is a great opportunity to see Tar Heel players up close at the free event.
North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart joins her players on the court during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart addresses the crowd during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) is introduced to the crowd during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s K.J. Smith (30) is introduced to the crowd during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Caleb Ellis (25) is introduced to the crowd during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) is introduced to the crowd during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jeremiah Francis (13) is introduced to the crowd during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC freshmen Cole Anthony (2) and coach Steve Robinson watch a skills competition during the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams recognizes coach Anson Dorrance and his family during the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Former Tar Heel and U.S. Women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris embraces coach Anson Dorrance during the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The UNC Dance Team performs during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman hurdles over teammates into a dance-off against Christian Keeling the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman struts into a dance-off against Christian Keeling the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolinas Christian Keeling (55) is escorted to a dance-off against teammate Brandon Huffman the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling reacts after a dance-off against Brandon Huffman during the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shakes a leg with the UNC Dance Team during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams performs with the UNC Dance Team during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC freshmen Cole Anthony (2) and Armando Bacot (5) takes to the court for the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC freshman Cole Anthony (2) takes to the court for the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) and Garrison Brooks (15) go after the jump ball during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) puts up a shot over Walker Miller (22) during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Caleb Ellis (25) dunks during the scrimmage at the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives against K.J. Smith (30) during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) drives to the basket during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Armando Bacot (5) leads a fast break during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Walker Miller (22) defends Armando Bacot (5) during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC freshmen Cole Anthony (2) lands on the court during the scrimmage at the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Caleb Ellis (25) puts up a shot during the scrimmage at the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) drives to the basket during the scrimmage at the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) collides with Brandon Robinson (4) during a scrimmage at the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) drives to the basket for a dunk during the scrimmage at the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) drives to the basket against Garrison Brooks (15) during a scrimmage at the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Roy Williams embraces U.S. Women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris and CNN’s Brooke Baldwin during a team photo at the conclusion of the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Roy Williams embraces U.S. Women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris and CNN’s Brooke Baldwin during the annual Late Nigh With Roy Williams event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Former Tar Heels Kendall Marshall and Coby White join current team members on the court during the annual Late Night with Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
