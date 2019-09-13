ACC

NC State basketball picks up another 2020 in-state commitment

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts reacts applauds his team as they take a lead over Virginia during the first half on Thursday, March 13, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts reacts applauds his team as they take a lead over Virginia during the first half on Thursday, March 13, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The open period for recruiting started recently, and NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts wasted no time picking up a verbal commitment from an in-state guard.

Cam Hayes, a four-star guard from Greensboro, verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Friday, posting the announcement on his Twitter page. Hayes (6-1, 160) had an official visit to NC State on Sept. 6. Hayes also recently reclassified to the class of 2020.

According to 247Sports, Hayes is the No. 4 player in the state in the class of 2020 and the No. 5 point guard. Hayes plays at Greensboro Day School.

He picked the Wolfpack over Louisville, Maryland, Clemson and Florida State. Hayes becomes the second in-state commitment to Keatts in the class of 2020. Apex Friendship forward Nick Farrar (6-7, 230) verbally committed to NC State on Aug. 7.

The Wolfpack’s class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC.

Earlier Friday, N.C. State’s Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Keatts.

Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV covers college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central and the ACC for the Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
  Comments  