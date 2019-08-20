Observations from Clemson’s latest practice, including several injury updates

Clemson OC Tony Elliott breaks down freshman running backs Michel Dukes, Chez Mellusi are off to a strong start Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michel Dukes, Chez Mellusi are off to a strong start

Clemson held its final practice of fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Here are some observations from the workout, including injury updates on Derion Kendrick, Cornell Powell and Mario Goodrich.

Injury update

Clemson still has several players battling injuries. Receivers Amari Rodgers and Frank Ladson were still in yellow non-contact jerseys, while fellow receiver Cornell Powell is a new addition to the injury list. Powell was in a green jersey (limited contact). Tight end Davis Allen was also still in yellow, as were linebacker Bryton Constantin and offensive lineman Cade Stewart. Reserve defensive tackle Jacob Edwards is a new addition to the injury list, and he was in yellow. Cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich were in green. Linebackers Baylon Spector and Jake Venables are back from hamstring injuries and are full-go.

First-team offense

Star receiver Justyn Ross did not participate in the hurry-up offense portion of the practice that was open to the media. Ross did not appear injured but did not take part in the drill. Running in his place with the first team was freshman receiver Joseph Ngata. Ngata, who has been a star during fall camp, looked smooth going through drills. He appears to have the offense down and was able to quickly line up. The Tigers opened in a two-tight end set with J.C. Chalk and Luke Price at tight end, before Diondre Overton subbed in for Price after a few plays. The rest of the starting offense was the same with an offensive line of Jackson Carman, John Simpson, Sean Pollard, Gage Cervenka and Tremayne Anchrumm. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were in the backfield.

Other offensive notes

The second team offensive line consisted of Jordan McFadden at left tackle, Matt Bockhorst at left guard, Hunter Rayburn at center, Chandler Reeves at right guard and Blake Vinson at right tackle. Freshman Taisun Phommachanh worked as the third-team quarterback behind backup Chase Brice, while Darien Rencher was the third running back behind sophomore Lyn-J Dixon. With Powell, Rodgers and Ross not taking part in hurry-up, freshman Brannon Spector got some extra reps at receiver and came down with a tough leaping catch.

Special teams update

B.T. Potter made his field goals and continues to have a strong camp. The sophomore is likely to handle field goals and kickoffs. Several starters were on the kickoff coverage team, including Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Muse, K’Von Wallace and James Skalski.