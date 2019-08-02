Five-star forward Isaiah Todd narrows college list to five. Did UNC make the cut?

UNC 2020 recruiting target Isaiah Todd Isaiah Todd played last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh, but the 6-9 forward hinted that he may be searching for a new school for the 2019-2020 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Isaiah Todd played last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh, but the 6-9 forward hinted that he may be searching for a new school for the 2019-2020 season.

Isaiah Todd, the No. 1 rated high school player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2020, released his top five schools Friday.

Todd, a 6-10, 195-pound forward, posted the schools on his Instagram account: UNC, Kentucky, Memphis, Kansas and Michigan.

Memphis and Kentucky finished with the top two recruiting classes, respectively, of 2019. Carolina was No. 8.

According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, there is a 50 percent chance Todd lands with the Wildcats.

Todd is the No. 2 power forward in the country and the No. 14 player overall. He played his junior season at Trinity Academy in Raleigh, averaging almost 30 points a game for the Tigers, his first season playing in the Triangle. Todd transferred to Trinity from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va.

Todd just finished up his summer, averaging 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for NightRydas Elite, based out of Florida. He averaged 17.7 points in five games at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam last month.

On the first day of Peach Jam, Todd told the media that Memphis, coached by Penny Hardaway, made a late push in the recruiting process. The Tar Heels, however, are still in the hunt.

“I hear from them,” Todd said last month. “They just keep preaching the family environment and they keep saying I’m the perfect player for their system.”

Todd’s last trip to Chapel Hill was in February when the Tar Heels hosted Duke. The lanky power forward was impressed with the atmosphere and got a chance to talk with current UNC freshmen Armando Bacot and Cole Anthony.

“It was fun being there with some of the players who were going there,” Todd said. “They were trying to recruit me and it was interesting to hear what they had to say.”

Announcing his top five schools wasn’t the only news from Todd in the past two days. USA Today reported Thursday that Todd was transferring from Trinity to Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh.

At the Peach Jam, Todd hinted he was looking for a new school for his senior year. His trainer, Ronnie Taylor, is based out of Florida, and Todd said he got some feedback from coaches about different high schools.

When asked if that meant he wouldn’t be returning to Trinity, Todd simply said, “No comment.”

The Tar Heels currently have one player committed in the class of 2020, center Day’Ron Sharpe. Sharpe announced this week that he was transferring from South Central (Winterville) to Montverde Academy in Florida.