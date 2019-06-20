ACC
Florida marketing agency sues Zion Williamson for $100 million for breach of contract
The marketing agency Zion Williamson signed with in April but is seeking to end his relationship with has filed a lawsuit against him and his current agent seeking $100 million in damages for breach of contract.
According to the Associated Press, Gina Ford and Prime Sports filed the action in a Florida court on Wednesday.
The suit comes six days after Williamson, who was a star forward at Duke last season, sued Ford and Prime Sports saying the contract he signed on April 20 was invalid because it wasn’t in compliance with the North Carolina Uniform Athlete Agents Act.
Williamson is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in Thursday night’s NBA draft.
Ford, Prime Sports’ president, or her agency are not registered in North Carolina to represent athletes. Williamson signed a deal with her to pursue marketing and endorsement opportunities.
He has since signed with Creative Artists Agency LLC to handle his contract negotiations and his endorsement and marketing deals.
In a statement to the Associated Press, Ford’s attorneys said she “has worked tremendously hard to build Prime Sports Marketing into a competitive marketing and branding consulting firm while raising a family. She’s deeply saddened and disappointed that what was once a promising business with Mr. Williamson has now resorted to legal action.”
Attempts to reach Jeffrey Klein, one of Williamson’s attorneys, for comment Thursday morning were unsuccessful.
Upon filing Williamson’s suit last week, Klein said the fact that the contract Williamson signed April 20 was in violation of numerous areas of N.C.’s agent law, and that Ford isn’t registered in the state, makes that deal null and void.
“Prime Sports Marketing’s actions towards Mr. Williamson blatantly violated the North Carolina statute specifically designed to protect student athletes,” Klein, one of Williamson’s attorneys, said in the June 13 statement. “Mr. Williamson properly exercised his rights under the law to void his business dealings with Prime Sports Marketing. Prime Sports Marketing’s continued threats against Mr. Williamson made necessary the filing of this lawsuit.”
