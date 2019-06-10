ACC
Here’s an updated look at UNC’s 2019-20 basketball schedule
With the announcement of the ACC-Big Ten challenge games, most of North Carolina’s 2019-20 opponents and some dates are set.
North Carolina currently has nine non-conference games, and could schedule one more.
Here is an updated look at who UNC is playing this upcoming season.
Early-season matchups and opponents
Nov. 6 Notre Dame at North Carolina (season-opener)
TBD - Elon
TBD - Wofford
TBD - at UNC-Wilmington
TBD - Battle 4 Atlantis at Chapel Hill
Nov. 27 - Battle 4 Atlantis* (Oregon, Michigan, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Seton Hall, Alabama or Southern Mississippi), at Nassau, Bahamas
Nov. 28 - Battle 4 Atlantis* at Nassau, Bahamas
Nov. 29 - Battle 4 Atlantis* at Nassau, Bahamas
Dec. 4 - Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 19 - at Gonzaga
Dec. 21 - North Carolina vs. UCLA* (CBS Sports Classic) at Las Vegas
ACC home opponents (dates to be determined)
Duke
N.C. State
Pittsburgh
Virginia
Notre Dame
Boston College
Miami
Clemson
Georgia Tech
ACC away opponents (dates to be determined)
at N.C. State
at Virginia
at Wake Forest
at Pittsburgh
at Florida State
at Louisville
at Syracuse
at Virginia Tech
at Duke
ACC tournament
March 10-14 - at Greensboro
*Neutral site games
